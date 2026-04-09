WR De’Zhaun Stribling has a pre-draft visit with the Vikings

The Vikings are spending some time with a potential addition to their wide receiver group on Thursday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Ole Miss wideout De’Zhaun Stribling is visiting with the team.

Stribling played at Washington State and Oklahoma State before moving to Oxford for his final college season. He had 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season with the Rebels and had 50-catch seasons at each of his first two stops as well.

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are the top returning members of a receiving corps that also includes Myles Price, Tai Felton, Jeshaun Jones, Dontae Fleming, and Joaquin Davis.