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WR KC Concepcion, TE Kenyon Sadiq visit with the Browns

  
Published April 8, 2026 03:19 PM

The Browns are meeting with a couple of potential additions to their offense on Wednesday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that wide receiver KC Concepcion is visiting with the team and his colleague Ian Rapoport notes that tight end Kenyon Sadiq is also in Cleveland.

Concepcion recently had arthroscopic surgery on his knee, but is expected to be ready for rookie minicamp. He caught 61 passes for 919 yards and nine touchdowns at Texas A&M last season.

Sadiq had 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns at Oregon in 2025. He’s generally considered to be the top tight end prospect in this year’s class.