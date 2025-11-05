 Skip navigation
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
WR Marvin Mims, DB Riley Moss estimated as limited practice participants

  
Published November 4, 2025 07:47 PM

The Broncos’ estimated injury report for Thursday Night Football delivered some good news on Tuesday.

Four players were upgraded to limited participants. Safety Brandon Jones (foot), safety P.J. Locke (neck), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Riley Moss (ankle) were estimated as non-participants on Monday.

The Broncos did not practice on Monday and held a walk-through on Tuesday.

Mims did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Texans, as was Locke. Moss played every defensive snap against the Texans, while Jones played all but three snaps.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) were estimated as full participants on Tuesday. All three were listed as limited on Monday.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral), tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and kicker Wil Lutz (illness) were estimated as non-participants on Tuesday. Lutz was a new addition to the practice report.