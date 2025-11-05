WR Marvin Mims, DB Riley Moss estimated as limited practice participants

The Broncos’ estimated injury report for Thursday Night Football delivered some good news on Tuesday.

Four players were upgraded to limited participants. Safety Brandon Jones (foot), safety P.J. Locke (neck), wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (concussion) and cornerback Riley Moss (ankle) were estimated as non-participants on Monday.

The Broncos did not practice on Monday and held a walk-through on Tuesday.

Mims did not practice last week and was inactive for Sunday’s win over the Texans, as was Locke. Moss played every defensive snap against the Texans, while Jones played all but three snaps.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (thumb), defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (shoulder) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) were estimated as full participants on Tuesday. All three were listed as limited on Monday.

Cornerback Pat Surtain II (pectoral), tight end Nate Adkins (knee) and kicker Wil Lutz (illness) were estimated as non-participants on Tuesday. Lutz was a new addition to the practice report.