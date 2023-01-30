 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Wyatt Teller, Jamal Agnew among AFC Pro Bowl replacements

  
Published January 30, 2023 09:23 AM
nbc_pft_chrisjones_230130
January 30, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on how the Chiefs’ defensive efforts played a key role in limiting the Bengals’ offense in the AFC Championship.

Three Bills players were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Monday as replacements and there are a number of other players from other teams who have also been added to the mix.

Browns guard Wyatt Teller, Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew, Titans center Ben Jones, and Raiders punter A.J. Cole will also be in Las Vegas. The NFL has done away with the Pro Bowl game, so the players will be taking part in a variety of skills competitions and other activities.

Teller replaces Chiefs guard Joe Thuney and joins teammates Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, and Joel Bitonio on the roster. Jones will be replacing Thuney’s teammate Creed Humphrey and Cole was summoned to take the place of Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend.

Agnew is the only player replacing someone who isn’t from the Chiefs. Ravens kick returner Devin Duvernay pulled out due to the foot injury that ended his season.