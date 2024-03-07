Xavien Howard: Door is closed on returning to Dolphins

The Dolphins are set to release cornerback Xavien Howard in a move that cleared out a good deal of cap space in Miami and General Manager Chris Grier indicated that there was a chance the team could bring him back if the veteran didn’t find a deal he likes with another club.

It remains to be seen where Howard lands this offseason, but he’s not looking to wend his way back to the Dolphins.

“That door is closed,” Howard said on WQAM on Thursday morning.

Howard is going to be designated as a post-June 1 cut, so he won’t officially become a free agent until the new league year starts next week. Once it does, Howard will be able to find a new place to play after eight years in Miami.