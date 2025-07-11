Xavier Worthy: Andy Reid told us to get our hamstrings ready

Though the Chiefs won the AFC for the third consecutive season in 2024, quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the year with a career-low 6.8 yards per attempt.

That signified how Kansas City’s offense was not able to stretch the field throughout the year.

Mahomes noted during the offseason program that the Chiefs plan to change that in 2025 with a healthy receiving corps. In an interview with Up & Adams this week, speedy second-year wideout Xavier Worthy reiterated that notion.

“Coach [Andy] Reid told us during OTAs, Phase I, ‘When you come back, get your hamstrings ready,’” Worthy said. “So, he kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and our minds ready [for] what we were going to be doing in practice.”

Playing long seasons over the last few years, Reid has let the players work remotely for Phase I before coming into the team facility in Phase II for in-person work.

But Reid also runs a notoriously tough training camp, so Worthy and the rest of Kansas City’s receivers will need to be in top shape for their first practices of the summer later this month.