 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250710.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Biggest sleeper in the AFC
nbc_pftpm_dsanderssalcap_250710.jpg
Unpacking Deion calling for an NCAAF salary cap
nbc_pftpm_newexdirector_250710.jpg
How new NFLPA executive director could affect NFL

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Xavier Worthy: Andy Reid told us to get our hamstrings ready

  
Published July 11, 2025 11:00 AM

Though the Chiefs won the AFC for the third consecutive season in 2024, quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished the year with a career-low 6.8 yards per attempt.

That signified how Kansas City’s offense was not able to stretch the field throughout the year.

Mahomes noted during the offseason program that the Chiefs plan to change that in 2025 with a healthy receiving corps. In an interview with Up & Adams this week, speedy second-year wideout Xavier Worthy reiterated that notion.

“Coach [Andy] Reid told us during OTAs, Phase I, ‘When you come back, get your hamstrings ready,’” Worthy said. “So, he kind of knew that we were going to be going a little deep in practice, so we kind of got our bodies and our minds ready [for] what we were going to be doing in practice.”

Playing long seasons over the last few years, Reid has let the players work remotely for Phase I before coming into the team facility in Phase II for in-person work.

But Reid also runs a notoriously tough training camp, so Worthy and the rest of Kansas City’s receivers will need to be in top shape for their first practices of the summer later this month.