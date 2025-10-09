 Skip navigation
Xavier Worthy did not practice on Thursday with shoulder, ankle injuries

  
Published October 9, 2025 04:19 PM

The Chiefs may have a concern with one of their key offensive players.

Kansas City receiver Xavier Worthy did not practice on Thursday after he was a full participant on Wednesday.

Worthy is listed with shoulder and ankle injuries.

A first-round pick in 2024, Worthy missed two games after suffering a shoulder injury during the Chiefs’ Week 1 loss to the Chargers. He had 121 yards from scrimmage in the Week 4 victory over Baltimore and six catches for 42 yards plus one carry for 9 yards in Monday night’s loss to the Jaguars.

Worthy is the only player who was not a full participant in practice for the Chiefs on Thursday.