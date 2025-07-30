 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kaderkohou_250730.jpg
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
nbc_pft_isaiahlikely_250730.jpg
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
nbc_pft_christianwilkins_250730.jpg
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation

Xavier Worthy placed in concussion protocol

  
Published July 30, 2025 12:41 PM

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy exited practice early on Tuesday and is now set to be sidelined for at least a little bit.

Worthy has been placed in concussion protocol, Kansas City announced on Wednesday.

Head coach Andy Reid had mentioned that Worthy “banged his head” during Tuesday’s practice. Worthy had come down hard on a deep pass, reporters noted.

While receiver Hollywood Brown is not expected to miss much time with the ankle injury he suffered on Tuesday, he did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebabcker Jeffrey Bassa (ankle), cornerback Darius Rush (hamstring), cornerback Eric Scott (knee), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), and receiver Skyy Moore (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday.