Xavier Worthy placed in concussion protocol

Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy exited practice early on Tuesday and is now set to be sidelined for at least a little bit.

Worthy has been placed in concussion protocol, Kansas City announced on Wednesday.

Head coach Andy Reid had mentioned that Worthy “banged his head” during Tuesday’s practice. Worthy had come down hard on a deep pass, reporters noted.

While receiver Hollywood Brown is not expected to miss much time with the ankle injury he suffered on Tuesday, he did not participate in Wednesday’s session.

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebabcker Jeffrey Bassa (ankle), cornerback Darius Rush (hamstring), cornerback Eric Scott (knee), tight end Jake Briningstool (hamstring), safety Deon Bush (hamstring), and receiver Skyy Moore (hamstring) also did not practice on Wednesday.