Xavier Worthy questionable to return with shoulder injury

The Chiefs had big plans for second-year receiver Xavier Worthy, with Rashee Rice suspended the first six games. To that end, they went to him twice on the first three plays of their season.

Worthy, though, was injured on the third snap, only 1:25 into Friday night’s game.

After an end around for no gain on second down, Worthy was the intended target of Patrick Mahomes’ third-down pass. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, tight end Travis Kelce collided with Worthy on underneath crossers.

Worthy hit the turf hard right on his right shoulder after the collision.

He briefly stayed on the field before walking off holding his shoulder. The Chiefs medical team appeared to be checking the stability of Worthy’s shoulder before he walked to the X-ray room with a towel over his head.

The Chiefs list Worthy as questionable to return.

The Chargers lead 7-0 on Quentin Johnston’s 5-yard reception from Justin Herbert. It completed a seven-play, 68-yard drive.