Xavier Worthy won’t practice on Wednesday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently referred to receiver Xavier Worthy as day-to-day. But Wednesday is not the day he’ll return to the field.

Reid told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Worthy (shoulder) and fellow receiver Jalen Royals (knee) will not practice to start the week.

“Both are doing better,” Reid said. “They’re working on it and making progress, but not ready to go today for sure.”

Reid noted that neither surgery nor injured reserve is a consideration right now for Worthy.

“He’s just rehabbing,” Reid said.

As for Royals, the rookie fourth-round pick is unlikely to make his debut this week.

“It’d be a stretch,” Reid said.

That means Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster are once again likely to be at the front of the line for Kansas City’s receivers in Week 2. Tyquan Thornton also had two catches for 41 yards in the season-opening loss to the Chargers.

“I thought all the guys did a good job. They kept us in the game there,” Reid said. “So I think they did well catching the ball, got a few yards after the catch — JuJu included in that bunch. Hollywood had a big day. It was good to get him back in the swing.”

Brown caught 10 passes for 99 yards in Week 1.

Kansas City’s first full injury report of the week will be released later on Wednesday.