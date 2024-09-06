Xavier Worthy’s second touchdown gives Chiefs 27-17 lead

Xavier Worthy has found the end zone again.

Patrick Mahomes connected with the rookie receiver for a 35-yard touchdown, extending Kansas City’s lead over Baltimore to 27-17 with 10:25 left in the contest.

Worthy got loose behind the Ravens’ secondary on what was clearly a busted coverage. It was a layup throw for Mahomes, who connected with Worthy 21 yards down the field. Worthy didn’t even have to use his considerable speed to do much of the rest for the score.

The Chiefs had converted a third-and-3 on the Baltimore 39 with a Mahomes’ 4-yard run. Linebacker Roquan Smith appeared to hit Mahomes out of bounds but was not flagged for the play. Kansas City’s sideline took exception to the hit, which Smith did not appear happy about. But ultimately it was just a first down.

Mahomes is now 18-of-26 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Worthy has two receptions for 47 yards with a touchdown and rushed for a 21-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

On the other side, Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy has been downgraded to out with an eye injury.