Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow has been fully cleared for contact

It’s safe to say Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is back.

Via Paul Dehner Jr. of TheAthletic.com, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Monday that Burrow has been fully cleared for contact as the club gets training camp started this week.

Burrow missed the last seven games of 2023 after suffering a season-ending wrist injury during the team’s Week 11 loss to Baltimore. He was able to participate in Cincinnati’s offseason program but did not throw in every OTA practice.

Taylor noted that the team will continue to ease Burrow through camp to get him at top form for the beginning of the season. Taylor also said that he’s expecting Burrow and the rest of the club’s starters to play at some point during the preseason.

Burrow has never had a proverbial “regular” training camp. Entering the league in 2020, he and the rest of the league were navigating through COVID-19 protocols. He was recovering from tearing his ACL in 2021. In 2022, Burrow had his appendix removed and last year he suffered a calf injury early on in camp.