Zac Taylor: We’re encouraged by Joe Burrow’s recovery, everything is right on schedule

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said earlier this month that he expects to be fully cleared from his season-ending wrist injury in the middle of May and it doesn’t sound like anything has altered that timeline in the last few weeks.

Head coach Zac Taylor spoke to reporters from the league meetings in Florida on Monday and said that the team is happy about how things are progressing with the quarterback. He shares Burrow’s belief that he will be ready to go during the offseason program.

“It’s positive,” Taylor said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “It’s right on schedule, and so we’re encouraged with everything we thought it was going to be and where he’s going to fit into our offseason.”

The Bengals were able to manage a winning record despite Burrow’s loss last season, but they missed the playoffs after a pair of deep postseason runs. The hope in Cincinnati will be for better health and a return to a spot among the final teams in this year’s mix.