Zach Charbonnet 5-yard TD gives Seahawks 14-13 lead

The Seahawks have successfully doubled up to take a one-point lead over the Buccaneers.

After scoring a touchdown with six seconds left in the first half, Seattle scored again to open the third quarter with running back Zach Charbonnet’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Charbonnet’s score capped a quick four-play, 77-yard drive. Quarterback Sam Darnold hit receiver Dareke Young for a 36-yard pass on the second play of the drive. Then Kenneth Walker got the offense down to the 5-yard line with a 31-yard run.

Charbonnet did the rest from there.

Seattle now is averaging 8.2 yards per play on their 28 offensive snaps.