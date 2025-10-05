 Skip navigation
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Zach Charbonnet 5-yard TD gives Seahawks 14-13 lead

  
Published October 5, 2025 05:44 PM

The Seahawks have successfully doubled up to take a one-point lead over the Buccaneers.

After scoring a touchdown with six seconds left in the first half, Seattle scored again to open the third quarter with running back Zach Charbonnet’s 5-yard touchdown run.

Charbonnet’s score capped a quick four-play, 77-yard drive. Quarterback Sam Darnold hit receiver Dareke Young for a 36-yard pass on the second play of the drive. Then Kenneth Walker got the offense down to the 5-yard line with a 31-yard run.

Charbonnet did the rest from there.

Seattle now is averaging 8.2 yards per play on their 28 offensive snaps.