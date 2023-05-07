Zach Ertz says he was nearly traded to the Bills in 2021

During a 2021 season that ended with an epic loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round of the playoffs, the Bills had a chance to add an offensive weapon with Super Bowl experience. It almost happened, but it ultimately didn’t.

Via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News, Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz said while receiving the 20th annual Call to Courage Award that he nearly became a Bill during the 2021 season.

“I was getting traded out of Philadelphia,” Ertz said. “There were a couple teams extremely interested, Buffalo being one of them . It was almost a done deal, but it just didn’t get over the finish line.”

Ertz said that someone on Philly’s side of the equation nixed the deal with Buffalo. Ertz wouldn’t disclose the person who put on the kibosh on the trade.

The Eagles ultimately sent Ertz to the Cardinals for a fifth-round pick and cornerback Tay Gowan.

The Bills finally added another tight end in the first-round of the draft to pair with Dawson Knox, trading up to get tight end Dalton Kincaid.