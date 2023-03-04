 Skip navigation
Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zach Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Maryland

  
Published March 4, 2023 02:19 AM
February 28, 2023 06:06 PM
Howie Roseman sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss building one of the most balanced rosters in the NFL in 2022, how it felt to lose Super Bowl LVII and when he realized Jalen Hurts is "the real deal."

Eagles receiver Zach Pascal is currently fine. A day ago, that almost wasn’t the case.

Via WPVI-TV in Philadelphia, Pascal was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint in Maryland on Friday.

He was in Upper Marlboro, where he was born and raised. Local police told WPVI that Pascal was accosted on Friday morning, and that he was ultimately ordered to surrender a diamond necklace.

The Eagles issued a statement on the matter.

“The organization is aware of the matter involving Zach Pascal,” the team said. “We have been in contact with Zach and are happy to hear he is doing fine .”

Pascal joined the Eagles in 2022, after four seasons with the Colts.