Zach Wilson eager to develop under “phenomenal coach” Mike McDaniel

During his time with the Jets, Zach Wilson took plenty of criticism for never becoming the franchise quarterback he was expected to be as the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. But the Jets also took plenty of criticism for not developing Wilson. And Wilson says that in Miami now, he’s in a place where he can continue to grow as a quarterback.

Wilson said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is everything he wants in a coach who can bring out the best in him as a quarterback.

“I think just extremely raw, his ability to just be completely himself every single day is I think what you want in a coach,” Wilson said. “Somebody that is going to give you exactly the same guy every single day and obviously he’s a phenomenal coach and shows how much he cares and invests in you, and so those are some of the qualities I’m just the most excited for.”

Backup quarterback for the Dolphins is one of the most scrutinized jobs in the NFL, given the injury history of starter Tua Tagovailoa. But when asked if he feels pressure, Wilson said he’s ready for whatever comes at him.

“I don’t know if it’s pressure, I mean luckily I’ve played in a lot of games in the NFL so far, and so it’s just the ability to step in and make the offense feel like nothing’s changed from a leadership standpoint, just command of the huddle getting guys the information they need on each and every play and not skipping a beat kind of mentality going in there that everyone feels comfortable that they’re able to completely do exactly what they’ve been doing,” Wilson said.

The Dolphins hope they never need to turn to Wilson. But he thinks that he’ll fit right in with McDaniel’s offense.