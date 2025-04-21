 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250421.jpg
Jeanty is ‘ready to be the guy’ in the NFL
nbc_pft_bestteamdrafts_250421.jpg
PFT Draft: Teams who’ve drafted the best since ’20
nbc_pft_pukanacuabrockpurdy_250421.jpg
Nacua speaks up about Purdy’s contract situation

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zack Moss agreed to rework his deal to stay with Bengals

  
Published April 21, 2025 07:25 PM

Bengals running back Zack Moss agreed to rework his contract to stay in Cincinnati, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Moss was scheduled to earn $3.475 million, non-guaranteed in 2025, with a $4.8 million cap hit. He gets more guaranteed money, per Garafolo, but likely less money after his 2024 season was cut short by injury.

Moss’ neck injury limited him to eight games. He ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Moss, who signed with the Bengals as a free agent last March, remains in the running backs room with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine.