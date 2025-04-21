Zack Moss agreed to rework his deal to stay with Bengals

Bengals running back Zack Moss agreed to rework his contract to stay in Cincinnati, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Moss was scheduled to earn $3.475 million, non-guaranteed in 2025, with a $4.8 million cap hit. He gets more guaranteed money, per Garafolo, but likely less money after his 2024 season was cut short by injury.

Moss’ neck injury limited him to eight games. He ran for 242 yards and two touchdowns and caught 23 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown.

Moss, who signed with the Bengals as a free agent last March, remains in the running backs room with Chase Brown and Samaje Perine.