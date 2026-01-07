Zane Gonzalez named the NFC’s top special teams player for Week 18

The Falcons didn’t have much at stake for themselves in Week 18 of the regular season, but the game had a lot of bearing on the NFC South because an Atlanta win meant that the Panthers would win the division.

Carolina wound up with plenty to celebrate and the team might want to send Falcons kicker Zane Gonzalez a note of thanks for his effort. Gonzalez made four field goals and an extra point as the Falcons beat the Saints 19-17 to close out their season.

That win wasn’t enough for Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to keep his job, but the effort did result in Gonzalez being named the NFC special teams player of the week.

Gonzalez was the third Falcons kicker of the season. He finished the year 19-of-22 on field goals and 17-of-18 on extra points.