nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends 'wrong message' handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Zay Flowers fumble leads to Rams TD, L.A. now up 17-3

  
Published October 12, 2025 03:02 PM

Things have escalated quickly in the Rams favor at the start of the second half of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

After Los Angeles scored a touchdown on Kyren Williams’ 3-yard run, a Baltimore turnover helped L.A. get right back into the end zone.

Receiver Zay Flowers fumbled while trying to get more yards on a short pass over the middle. Jared Verse forced the ball out with Quentin Lake coming up with the loose ball.

A couple of plays later, Matthew Stafford hit a wide-open Tyler Higbee for an 8-yard touchdown. With the extra point, the Rams had a 17-3 advantage.

Rams receiver Puka Nacua came back in to play on the possession after exiting the game with a foot injury during the second quarter.