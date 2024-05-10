 Skip navigation
Zay Jones to sign with Cardinals

  
Published May 10, 2024 03:42 PM

Zay Jones’ free agency tour has come to an end in the desert.

Jones has agreed to sign with the Cardinals, according to multiple reports.

Jones, 29, previously visited with the Cowboys, Titans, Cowboys, and Chiefs before electing to join Arizona.

A second-round pick in 2017, Jones spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars. In nine games last season, he caught 34 passes for 321 yards with two touchdowns. But in 2022, Jones had the best season of his career with 82 catches for 823 yards with five TDs as one of the club’s top receivers.

Jacksonville released Jones late last month.

In 104 career games with the Bills, Raiders, and Jaguars, Jones has 287 catches for e,028 yards with 18 touchdowns.