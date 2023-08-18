Zech McPhearson tore his Achilles Thursday night

The injury that ended cornerback Zech McPhearson’s participation in Thursday night’s game against the Browns will also end his season.

According to multiple reports, McPhearson tore his Achilles when he was injured in the second quarter of the game. The Eagles will put him on injured reserve at some point in the near future.

McPhearson had six tackles and a pass defensed before he got hurt. He also returned one punt for 10 yards.

The Eagles picked McPhearson in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He played every game in his first two seasons and saw most of his playing time on special teams. He had 30 tackles, a sack, and two passes defensed in the regular season and two tackles in four playoff appearances.