NFLGreen Bay PackersRashan Gary

Rashan
Gary

Green Bay Packers v Washington Commanders
Packers place Rashan Gary, Eric Stokes on active/PUP
The Packers placed cornerback Eric Stokes and outside linebacker Rashan Gary on the active/physically unable to perform list ahead of the opening of training camp.
Jake Hanson passes physical, activated from active/PUP
Aaron Rodgers plans to spend more than one season with Jets
Jets, Aaron Rodgers still haven’t figured out 2023, 2024 contract split
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Aaron Rodgers: Garrett Wilson reminds me of Davante Adams
Packers’ operating profits fall by 11.7 percent from 2021 to 2022
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Second-round pick Jayden Reed signs, wrapping up Packers draft class signings