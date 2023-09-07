 Skip navigation
NFLSan Francisco 49ersRobert Beal

Robert
Beal

NFL: Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers
49ers restructure contracts of George Kittle, Trent Williams
The 49ers needed cap space after agreeing to terms with Nick Bosa on a five-year extension worth $170 million.
George Kittle a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice
Will Nick Bosa deal break the impasse between Chris Jones, Chiefs?
49ers expect rookie kicker Jake Moody to be good to go for opener
Kyle Shanahan: Nick Bosa would need to have “a beer belly” to miss Sunday’s game
Nick Bosa’s total deal: Six years, $188.9 million
Bosa signs megadeal with San Francisco 49ers