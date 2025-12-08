 Skip navigation
49ers open the practice window for rookie QB Kurtis Rourke

  
The 49ers have activated rookie quarterback Kurtis Rourke from the reserve/non-football injury list, the team announced Monday.

It will give Rourke 21 days to practice with the team.

It seems unlikely they would activate Rourke to the 53-player roster unless they have an injury to a quarterback in the next three weeks. But it will allow Rourke to begin getting acclimated to the NFL.

The 49ers used a seventh-round pick on Rourke, knowing it would take him some time to work his way back from a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Indiana product played all of his final college season of 2024 with the injury and underwent surgery only when it was detected during pre-draft medical checks.

In his only season at Indiana, after five seasons at Ohio, Rourke completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 3,042 yards with 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in 12 games.