49ers claim LB Garrett Wallow, place Ben Bartch on IR

The 49ers have added a linebacker.

San Francisco announced on Monday that the club has claimed Garrett Wallow off of waivers.

The Broncos let go of Wallow after he appeared in seven games for the club this season.

A Texans fifth-round pick in 2021, Wallow has appeared in 42 career games with five starts for Houston, Tennessee, and Denver.

As a corresponding move, the 49ers placed offensive lineman Ben Bartch on injured reserve. Bartch has been sidelined by a foot injury.