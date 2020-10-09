 Skip navigation
Top News

University of Notre Dame vs Florida State University
30 Years of ND on NBC: No. 2 Notre Dame 31, No. 1 Florida State 24, the Game of the Century
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

nbc_golf_stevestrickerintv_230630.jpg
Stricker: Being at home comes with added pressure
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_golf_bernhardlangerintv_230630.jpg
Langer’s ‘precise setup’ leads to 3-under Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Report: Keyshawn Johnson is out at ESPN
His radio show went first. His job went next. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that former NFL receiver Keyshawn Johnson has been laid off by ESPN .
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Troy Aikman: Cowboys have not played their best football in biggest games
Micah Parsons dares opponents to stop him: Please come visit
Cowboys will have 12 open practices in Oxnard
2023 Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams
Micah Parsons bulking up, hopes to play this season at 255 pounds
Dorance Armstrong hopes to build on his career year in 2022