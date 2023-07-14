 Skip navigation
Teez
Tabor

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams
01:49
Geno Smith throws second touchdown pass as Seahawks take 14-10 lead
Geno Smith threw his second touchdown pass of the day to give the Seahawks a 14-10 lead in a surprisingly entertaining game thus far.
  • 12292.jpg
    Teez Tabor
    Safety #39
    Seahawks add Teez Tabor to 53-man roster
  • 12292.jpg
    Teez Tabor
    Safety #39
    Falcons take flier on journeyman CB Teez Tabor
  • 12292.jpg
    Teez Tabor
    Safety #39
    49ers latest team to give up on CB Teez Tabor
  • 12292.jpg
    Teez Tabor
    Safety #39
    Lions waive former No. 53 overall pick Tabor
  • 12292.jpg
    Teez Tabor
    Safety #39
    Teez Tabor not a lock for 53-man roster?