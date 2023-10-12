Seahawks sign QB Holton Ahlers to practice squad

The Seahawks signed quarterback Holton Ahlers to the practice squad on Thursday, the team announced.

He has worked out for the Packers and the Colts recently.

Ahlers signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina and spent the offseason and training camp with the team.

He threw for 159 yards and a touchdown with one interception in three preseason games. The Seahawks waived him before the start of the season, but he also spent time on the practice squad before being released last month.

Ahlers rewrote the East Carolina record books in his five seasons there, throwing for 13,933 yards and 97 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,446 yards and 25 scores.

The Seahawks released safety Teez Tabor to make room on the practice squad for Ahlers.

Tabor signed to the practice squad ahead of Seattle’s Week 3 game. The Seahawks elevated from the practice squad for that week’s game against Carolina, and he played 12 snaps on defense and three on special teams.