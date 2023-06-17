Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won’t be ready for opening day coming off ankle surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Ben Shelton beats Taylor Fritz to win Dallas Open in meeting of world’s highest-ranked American men
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jo Shimoda to return in time for Supercross 250 East debut in Arlington
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman won’t be ready for opening day coming off ankle surgery
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
What can Sexton do to turn SX season around?
Tomac ‘rode phenomenally’ in Seattle 450SX win
Deegan, Kitchen rode an ‘amazing’ race in Seattle
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NFL
Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Smith
TS
Travis
Smith
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
06:02
Seahawks hire Fleury as new offensive coordinator
Mike Florio discusses the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator from the Seahawks, and Seattle hiring Brian Fleury as their offensive coordinator from San Francisco.
Travis Smith
LV
Coaching Staff
Raiders reunite with Travis Smith as DL coach
Could Schwartz still join Raiders’ staff?
Report: Raiders hire Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Giants allow Matt Robinson to join the Raiders staff
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Raiders are expected to hire Andrew Janocko as offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Seahawks QB coach Andrew Janocko to interview for Raiders offensive coordinator
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Raiders to retain defensive pass game coordinator Joe Woods
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue