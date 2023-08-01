Skip navigation
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline
Cincinnati Reds acquire lefty reliever Sam Moll in a trade with the Oakland Athletics
Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL Unsigned Free Agent
Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon
Mullen
Ravens claim Trayvon Mullen off waivers
The Ravens have added a cornerback.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Trayvon Mullen
FA
Defensive Back
#21
Ravens waive CB Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen
FA
Defensive Back
#21
Ravens sign CB Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen
FA
Defensive Back
#21
Cowboys sign CB Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen
FA
Defensive Back
#21
Cardinals waive second-round CB Trayvon Mullen
Trayvon Mullen
FA
Defensive Back
#21
Trayvon Mullen ready to make Cardinals debut
Seahawks sign OT Liam Ryan
Bears sign TE Jared Pinkney, waive WR Thyrick Pitts
Nebraska’s Myles Farmer is suspended indefinitely as coach Matt Rhule opens first preseason camp
KJ Hamler diagnosed with pericarditis; Broncos will waive him with NFI designation
Shelby Harris to visit with Browns
Aaron Rodgers gets serious with the New York Jets
