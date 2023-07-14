 Skip navigation
NHLOttawa SenatorsAnton Forsberg

Anton
Forsberg

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators
Senators’ Anton Forsberg out indefinitely with MCL tear in both knees
Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg is out indefinitely after tearing the medial collateral ligament in both of his knees during a game against Edmonton, GM Pierre Dorion announced.
NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Ottawa Senators
Red Wings trade for Michigan native Alex DeBrincat, and send 2 players and draft picks to Senators
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Vegas Golden Knights
Blackhawks set to begin rebuild with anticipated No. 1 selection of Connor Bedard in NHL draft
Ottawa Senators
Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to buy NHL’s Ottawa Senators
nhl draft lottery
Blackhawks win NHL draft lottery, get to pick Connor Bedard
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says