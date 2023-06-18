 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Scouting Combine
How to watch the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine: Schedule, dates, TV/stream info, events, records, location
NCAA Basketball: DePaul at Creighton
Maclin, Benson lead DePaul past Creighton 72-71
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Olson’s career-high 31 points propel No. 8 Michigan to 88-86 OT victory over No. 13 Ohio State

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_creightondepaul_postgame_260225.jpg
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
nbc_cbb_holtmannintv_260225.jpg
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
nbc_wcbb_endofovertime_260225.jpg
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: DePaul knocks off Creighton
Holtmann explains what’s clicking for DePaul
Michigan-Ohio State OT comes to wild ending

Arttu Hyry

Arttu
Hyry

Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games
The Stars, who have a five-game losing streak, play their next six on the road.
Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken
Blue Jackets add veteran toughness in acquiring forward Mason Marchment in trade with Kraken
Tyler Seguin
Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin has ACL surgery, recovery to be reevaluated after Olympic break
FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-ACMILAN
Tom Hicks, the Texas businessman who owned Stars, Rangers and Liverpool teams, dies at 79
NHL: Dallas Stars at New York Rangers
Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin likely is out for the rest of the NHL season with a torn ACL
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby placed on injured reserve after getting hurt at the Olympics
Former NHL great Jaromir Jagr talks about retirement in his 38th professional season
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault