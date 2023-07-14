 Skip navigation
NHLNew York IslandersCal Clutterbuck

Cal
Clutterbuck

Carolina Hurricanes v New York Islanders
Aho scores hat trick as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-2
Sebastian Aho had three goals for his sixth career hat trick and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the slumping New York Islanders 5-2.
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
Jesper Bratt
Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes top Devils, 5-1, in Game 1 of second round
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild sign Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4M deal
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders
Hurricanes’ Jack Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit following hit
islanders hurricanes
Islanders score 4 fastest goals in playoff history, top Hurricanes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says