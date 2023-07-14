 Skip navigation
Top News

New York Jets Offseason Workout
2023 New York Jets Fantasy Preview
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
  • Lawrence Jackson Jr.
    ,
ja'marr chase.jpg
Fantasy Football WR Tiers for 2023: Chasing Alpha Status
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
  • NBCSports.com Staff
    ,
Eldora Speedway Eldora Million - Logan Schuchart in practice.jpg
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cycling_stage13finish_230714.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
nbc_dps_ohtanitradefallout_230714.jpg
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
oly_chasinggold_murphyparentsrace_1920x1080.jpg
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hudson Fasching

Hudson
Fasching

NHL: Dallas Stars at Buffalo Sabres
Sabres preach patience to a young squad in playoff race
Sabres captain Kyle Okposo is one of the oldest players on one of the NHL’s youngest teams, and takes care to present a patient front in the midst of a late-season playoff push.
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Chicago Blackhawks
Isles sign Gauthier to 2-year deal; Kuhlman and Pinho each get one-year, two-way contracts
Jesper Bratt
Devils forward Jesper Bratt gets 8-year, $63M extension
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes top Devils, 5-1, in Game 1 of second round
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Minnesota Wild at Dallas Stars
Wild sign Marcus Johansson to 2-year, $4M deal
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders
Hurricanes’ Jack Drury back to skating after Game 4 exit following hit
islanders hurricanes
Islanders score 4 fastest goals in playoff history, top Hurricanes
Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing
Spencer Knight back on ice for Panthers, taking first steps toward return
Rangers give restricted free agent defenseman K’Andre Miller a 2-year extension
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts
Tebow will be part of ownership team bringing hockey to Lake Tahoe, ECHL says