How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams take on Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears in a Divisional Round showdown this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. The winner of this game will either host the San Francisco 49ers or head to Seattle in the NFC Championship game. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Rams vs Bears Divisional Round game.

LA Rams:

The Rams defeated the Carolina Panthers 34-31 last Saturday to advance to the Divisional Round. Stafford connected with TE Colby Parkinson for the game-winning touchdown with 38 seconds remaining.

He completed 24 of 42, throwing for 304 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in the win.

The 37-year-old was named First-Team All-Pro for the first time in his career, after leading the league in touchdown passes (46) and passing yards (4,707) this season.

The 17th -year NFL veteran is not only the only quarterback over 30 remaining in the playoffs, but also the only starting quarterback left who has won a Super Bowl. He can become the 14th starting QB to win multiple Super Bowls.

Chicago Bears:

The Bears rallied back in the fourth quarter, erasing an 18-point halftime deficit to defeat the Green Bay Packers 31-27 last Saturday. The win marked the largest postseason comeback in Bears’ history.

Williams threw for 361 yards on Saturday with two touchdowns to help the Bears earn their first postseason victory since 2010.

The second-year quarterback threw for a franchise record 3,942 passing yards in the regular season.

How to watch LA Rams vs Chicago Bears:

When: Sunday, January 18

Sunday, January 18 Where: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Soldier Field, Chicago, IL Time: Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

