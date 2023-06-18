Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
Raphielle Johnson
,
Raphielle Johnson
,
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Super Bowl LX
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Olympics
Olympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Athletes
Team USA
Highlights
News
Results and Scores
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
NHL
Utah Mammoth
Kevin Connauton
KC
Kevin
Connauton
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Stats
Game Log
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Cooley, 21, was injured Dec. 5 in Vancouver when he slid into the net, with his left leg crashing into the right post.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Former NHL great Jaromir Jagr talks about retirement in his 38th professional season
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue