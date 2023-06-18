 Skip navigation
NBA: Orlando Magic at Phoenix Suns
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 Schedule Primer: Avoid fringe Clippers, Suns on the waiver wire
NCAA Basketball: Iowa State at Brigham Young
AJ Dybantsa leads No. 23 BYU to 79-69 victory over No. 6 Iowa State
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at Auburn
Murphy, Freeman help Auburn end skid while dealing Kentucky third straight loss, 75-74

Screenshot_2026-02-22_001042_copy.jpg
Lawrence focused on the big picture after 450 win
nbc_smx_250recap_260221.jpg
Analyzing Brown, Shimoda in 250 Main at Arlington
nbc_smx_arlingtonhl_260221.jpg
Highlights: Supercross Round 7, Arlington

Kevin
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Cooley, 21, was injured Dec. 5 in Vancouver when he slid into the net, with his left leg crashing into the right post.
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Anaheim Ducks
Utah Mammoth center Logan Cooley is out at least 8 weeks with a lower-body injury
Former NHL great Jaromir Jagr talks about retirement in his 38th professional season
Paul Coffey returns to Oilers’ coaching staff after serving as special adviser
Jeff Skinner clears waivers after Sharks waive veteran forward
Prosecutors drop most serious assault charge against Penn State hockey star McKenna
Top NHL prospect, Penn State freshman Gavin McKenna charged with felony assault
Kings acquire Artemi Panarin from Rangers for Liam Greentree, conditional third-round pick