NHLOttawa SenatorsLucas Ellinas

Lucas
Ellinas

Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season
Shane Pinto was suspended for 41 games for “activities relating to sports wagering” by the NHL last October.
Shane Pinto
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season
Jacob Markstrom
Opening trades of the NHL offseason contain several goalies but few surprises
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M
Jacob Trouba says ‘there’s no animosity’ toward Rangers following trade rumors
Radko Gudas is named the Anaheim Ducks’ first captain since Ryan Getzlaf’s retirement 2 years ago
Golden Knights weigh options after goalie Robin Lehner fails to report
Kyle Okposo, who won a Cup in his final game with Panthers, announces retirement
Stanley Cup champion Panthers getting back to work, insisting it’s time to look forward