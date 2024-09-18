 Skip navigation
AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of playoff elimination race at Bristol
nbc_cfb_bet_illinoisatnebraska_240917.jpg
Illinois at Nebraska prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, stats for September 21
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21

nbc_roto_btecalebwilliams_240917.jpg
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
nbc_roto_btephivno_240917.jpg
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
nbc_roto_bterodgersmvp_240917.jpg
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AUTO: MAY 26 NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams ahead of playoff elimination race at Bristol
nbc_cfb_bet_illinoisatnebraska_240917.jpg
Illinois at Nebraska prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, stats for September 21
Marcus Freeman Notre Dame
Notre Dame vs. Miami (OH) Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 21

nbc_roto_btecalebwilliams_240917.jpg
Bears must simplify for Williams vs. Colts
nbc_roto_btephivno_240917.jpg
Saints betting favorites against Eagles in Week 3
nbc_roto_bterodgersmvp_240917.jpg
Why Rodgers for MVP is a ‘house of cards’ bet

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mathieu De St. Phaile

Mathieu
De St. Phaile

Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Jeremy Swayman is a restricted free agent without a contract for the season.
Jeremy Swayman
NHL training camps open with Jeremy Swayman’s status with the Bruins among the many questions
Sidney Crosby
Sidney Crosby signs two-year extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins that runs through 2026-27 season
NHL: Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins
Sidney Crosby says he’s ‘pretty optimistic’ about getting an extension done with the Penguins
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Winnipeg sends rights to McGroarty to Pittsburgh for Yager in prospect swap
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
Tampa Bay Lightning acquire the rights to Guentzel on the eve of free agency
Alex Nedeljkovic
Penguins re-sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a 2-year contract
Stanley Cup champion Panthers agree to extend lease deal with Broward County through at least 2033
Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto looks ahead after gambling suspension, trying season
Detroit Red Wings sign Lucas Raymond to an 8-year, $64.6 million contract
Panthers coach Paul Maurice is rested and refreshed. Now he’s set to lead the Cup champions into camp
Driver charged with killing NHL’s Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year