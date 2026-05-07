Avalanche depth turns into 14-goal statement as they take 2-0 lead in second-round series over Wild

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche are both deep and dynamic, and that unusual combination has the Minnesota Wild searching for answers to their opponent’s offensive onslaught.

“It’s one game at a time,” Wild forward Matt Boldy said after the Avalanche’s 5-2 win put Minnesota in a 2-0 hole in this second-round series. “It’s coming into the next game ready to go. Make our adjustments and be better. You don’t win a series with two wins. That’s our mind-set. You go in, we’re going to make adjustments.”

Not much has worked for the Wild so far as the Avalanche have pummeled both of their goaltenders, Jesper Wallstedt for eight goals in a 9-6 Game 1 and Filip Gustavsson for four more in Colorado’s Game 2 dominance.

The Avalanche’s 14 goals are the most in the first two games of a playoff series since the Calgary Flames scored 15 against the Los Angeles Kings in 1988.

Twelve Colorado players have scored so far, an NHL record for the first two games of a series, and 10 Avalanche players have multiple points in the series that resumes in St. Paul.

“It’s great. I mean, right now, that’s what you need,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “You need everybody contributing and we’re finding ways to do that. There’s a lot of jelling minds right now.”

Colorado coach Jared Bednar was asked if he realized he had this much firepower and depth.

“I was hoping we did,” Bednar said. “We’re getting it now, right, and it doesn’t mean we’re always going to get the depth scoring. But I think all of our lines and players are capable of producing. Players are going to go through hot streaks, cold streaks, but I also feel like playoff time when everything’s on the line, that could drag the best out of your group at times, and sometimes it can drag the worst out in your group.

“So it’s a consistency thing for me, but it’s all up in between the ears for me.”

After sweeping the Los Angeles Kings, who slowed things down and turned the high-flying Avs into defensive-minded stalwarts, Colorado has flashed its goal-scoring prowess against the Wild.

Scott Wedgewood set the tone for the rebound after allowing a half dozen goals in Game 1. He made 29 saves as he improved to 6-0 in his inaugural playoff run as a starter.

“Means we’re winning hockey games,” Wedgewood said. “I think, statistically, like I said, if we win 9-6, as long as we win, that’s all that matters this time of the year. It’s not always going to be pretty, like the other night, but just keep winning games, putting pucks on our board and go after the main thing.”

Great goaltending. Prolific scoring. Speed. Finesse. Physicality. It’s all working for Colorado.

“They’re a great team,” Boldy said. “They play super-fast, super-dynamic. Obviously they have some incredible players. The biggest thing is just staying above them and not giving them those odd-man rushes because obviously their pretty special players make special plays.”

Especially Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog and forward Nathan MacKinnon.

Landeskog is looking like his old, pre-injury self of 2022 before a right knee injury robbed him of three seasons. He had a goal and and assist in Game 2. MacKinnon scored a goal and assisted on two others.

MacKinnon joined some exclusive company with his third straight three-point playoff game. The only players to accomplish that feat over the last 40 years are Mikko Rantanen (2025), Leon Draisaitl (2022), Joe Pavelski (2010), Joe Sakic (1997) and Dennis Maruk (1986), according to NHL Stats.

“Just excited to play playoff hockey,” said MacKinnon, whose team has scored five or more goals in three straight postseason games for the fifth time in franchise history. “Obviously, the best time of year.”

Landeskog knows that feeling.

What brings out the best in him this time of year? That’s easy.

“It’s playoff hockey. It’s what you play for,” Landeskog said. “It’s what you think about through the dog days of the season. It’s what you think about when you’re training in the offseason. This is what it comes down to, so I think it’s about just leaving it all out there, really.”