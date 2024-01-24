 Skip navigation
Blackhawks agree to new 2-year contract with veteran goaltender Petr Mrazek

  
Published January 24, 2024 05:20 PM
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks announced another two-year contract, agreeing to an extension with goaltender Petr Mrazek.

Mrazek’s new deal runs through the 2025-26 season and carries a salary-cap hit of $4.25 million. He is 12-17-1 with a .907 save percentage and 3.01 goals-against average ahead of a game at Seattle.

“Petr is a strong goaltender who continues to display the athleticism and calming style of play that has made him so successful in this League,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. “He’s had an immense impact within our group, and we’re excited to have Petr back.”

The rebuilding Blackhawks have been one of the NHL’s worst teams this season, but they have handed out three similar contracts to veteran players since Jan. 12. Nick Foligno agreed to a two-year deal with a $4.5 million salary-cap hit, and fellow forward Jason Dickinson received a two-year contract with an average annual value of $4.25 million.

The contracts for Mrazek, Foligno and Dickinson could make for a quiet NHL trade deadline for Chicago, which is already flush with draft capital and prospects. The Blackhawks have plenty of cap space, so they could take on a bad contract in a trade with a contending team.

Mrazek, who turns 32 on Feb. 14, was acquired by Chicago in a July 2022 trade with Toronto. He went 10-22-3 with a 3.66 GAA and .894 save percentage in his first season with the Blackhawks.

Mrazek was a fifth-round pick in the 2010 draft and made his NHL debut with Detroit in 2013. He is 162-141-35 with 25 shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 366 career regular-season games.