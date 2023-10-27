Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Kaori Sakamoto takes lead at figure skating’s Skate Canada
NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 - Qualifying
Martinsville Xfinity starting lineup: Sammy Smith wins pole
NFL: London Games-Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
10 Names to Watch Ahead of the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_womensbasketballfuturev3_231027.jpg
Future of women’s sports, basketball is bright
oly_fswom_skatecanada_sakamotoshort_231027_1920x1080_2277445699629.jpg
Sakamoto takes top spot in short program
nbc_bfa_lakerssunsv2_231027__028015.jpg
Lakers reliant on LeBron against short-handed Suns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve

  
Published October 27, 2023 02:44 PM
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes

Mar 9, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes have activated forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve.

The team announced the move Friday, hours before facing the San Jose Sharks at home. Svechnikov suffered a serious knee injury last season, sidelining him for the last part of the regular season and the team’s push to the Eastern Conference Final in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The 23-year-old had surgery to repair his right anterior cruciate ligament in March. He skated with the team in a yellow non-contact jersey to open training camp last month, though Svechnikov and coach Rod Brind’Amour were non-committal on exactly when he would be ready to play. Svechnikov recently shed that jersey for workouts.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick from 2018 provides a physical presence. His absence loomed large as Carolina struggled to generate offense while being swept by Florida all in one-goal games.