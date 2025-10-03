 Skip navigation
Edmonton Oilers extend coach Kris Knoblauch through the 2028-29 season

  
Published October 3, 2025 12:40 PM

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Edmonton Oilers signed coach Kris Knoblauch to a three-year extension, keeping him under contract through the 2028-29 season.

Knoblauch has guided the Oilers to consecutive Stanley Cup finals since replacing Jay Woodcroft behind the bench on Nov. 12, 2023.

After a 3-9-1 start in 2023-24 under Woodcroft, Edmonton went on to post a 48-16-5 record under Knoblauch before reaching the final, falling in seven games to the Florida Panthers.

The 47-year-old from Imperial, Saskatchewan, then posted a 48-29-5 record last season, his first full one in charge. Edmonton went 12-4 through three playoff rounds but again lost the final to Florida, this time in six games.

Knoblauch was in his fifth season coaching the Hartford Wolf Pack, the New York Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, when he took his first job running an NHL bench with the Oilers.

He previously had served as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers from 2017-2019, and coached Oilers captain Connor McDavid for three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League’s Erie Otters.

Knoblauch also played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League’s Edmonton Ice and spent five years playing at the University of Alberta.