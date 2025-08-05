Islanders sign No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry level contract

NEW YORK — The New York Islanders have signed No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer to a three-year, entry level contract.

The team announced the deal Monday right around the time the young defenseman threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the Mets’ home game against the Cleveland Guardians. Schaefer is set to turn 18 next month just before training camp begins.

“Feels amazing,” Schaefer said at Citi Field. “Obviously, it’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life and to do it your first year — there’s still a lot of work, but that was my dream and I want to play in the NHL this season. I wanted to really badly. I know there’s going to be a lot of hard work that comes with it, but I think I’m ready.”

Signing him to a contract does necessarily mean Schaefer is guaranteed to play this season in the NHL. The Islanders could decide to send him back to the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League.

Representing Canada at the world junior championships in late December and early January is also a possibility. Schaefer broke a collarbone in the tournament last year, ending his season, and recently got back on the ice at Canada’s world junior summer showcase.

“I think that was massive for me to get hose games in and get those reps in because obviously I haven’t played in quite some time,” Schaefer said.