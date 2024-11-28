 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Bayou Classic - Southern vs Grambling
For fans across generations, Bayou Classic is a celebration of tradition and shared ties
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams
Baseball star Shohei Ohtani seeks $325,000 worth of baseball cards from his ex-interpreter
nbc_rtf_texas_241127.jpg
The renewed Texas and Texas A&M rivalry headlines Week 14 in college football

Top Clips

Cisse.jpg
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 18 Cisse, Newcastle
nbc_roto_rfshawksjets_241127.jpg
Has JSN surpassed Metcalf as SEA’s fantasy WR1?
nbc_roto_rfseaglesravens_241127.jpg
Can Eagles get passing game going vs. Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Jordan Binnington shuts out Devils and sets a Blues franchise record with his 152nd victory

  
Published November 28, 2024 10:11 AM
NHL: St. Louis Blues at New Jersey Devils

Nov 27, 2024; Newark, New Jersey, USA; St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) makes a save against the New Jersey Devils during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

NEWARK, N.J. — Jordan Binnington stopped 31 shots for the 16th shutout of his career and set the St. Louis franchise record with his 152nd victory as the Blues beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Wednesday night.

Binnington’s franchise-record win came in the 298th game of his NHL career and moved him past Mike Liut.

Dylan Holloway had two goals for the Blues and Robert Thomas scored nine seconds into the game, missing by one second the NHL record held by two players for the fastest game-opening goal. Thomas and two others scored in nine seconds.

Justin Faulk, Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Saad and Jake Neighbours recorded assists.

St. Louis did all of its scoring in the first period. Entering Wednesday, the Blues had outscored 23-12 in the opening period.

Jacob Markstrom, who was appearing in his 500th career game, stopped 17 shots for New Jersey, which outshot the Blues 32-18.

New Jersey managed just seven shots in three power-play chances.

The Devils were without forward Timo Meier, who was suspended for one game for cross-checking Nashville Predators forward Zachary L’Heureux in the face in Monday’s 5-2 victory.

Blues: St. Louis is a resurgent team since Jim Montgomery took over as head coach on Monday after being fired by Boston five days earlier. The Blues have won two straight road games after dropping nine of their previous 11.

Devils: New Jersey is 10-4 over its last 14 games, with all four losses being shutouts.

Thomas’ goal nine seconds into the game is the fastest game-opening goal by any team this season.

St. Louis blocked 24 shots, six by defenseman Ryan Suter, to help preserve its second shutout of the season.

The Blues host Philadelphia on Saturday before embarking on a four-game trip. The Devils visit Detroit on Friday for their third game in five days.