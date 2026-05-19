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Max Scherzer throws a bullpen session as he works his way back from right forearm tendinitis

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:52 AM
Temper power expectations for Guerrero Jr.
May 18, 2026 01:32 PM
After finally hitting his first home run of May, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power outage to start the season could actually be a sign of things to come for the remainder of year, where he could finish with 20-25 home runs.

NEW YORK — Toronto pitcher Max Scherzer threw a bullpen session of about 22 pitches at Yankee Stadium as he works his way back from right forearm tendinitis, and he could face batters this week.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said the 41-year-old right-hander will throw another bullpen session. If that goes well, the next step likely would be batting practice.

“But you never know with Max,” Schneider said before a series opener against the Yankees.

Scherzer re-signed with the Blue Jays on a one-year, $3 million contract after helping them reach Game 7 of the World Series. He is 1-3 with a 9.24 ERA in five starts, the last on April 24.

Right-hander Shane Bieber, sidelined since spring training with right elbow inflammation, is to throw batting practice, about 30 pitches simulating two innings.

Alejandro Kirk, who broke his left thumb April 3 when hit by a foul tip, caught Bieber’s most recent side session. When he got hurt, Kirk was projected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

“He’s continuing to catch, throw, hit. Not fully hitting regular BP yet, but making progress,” Schneider said.

Right-hander Yimi García is to throw a bullpen session as he returns from elbow surgery late last season.

Outfielder Nathan Lukes, sidelined since April 24 by a strained left hamstring, is to be a DH with Class A Dunedin, then play the outfield in a couple of games.

Addison Barger, an outfielder and third baseman who hasn’t played since May 9 because of right elbow inflammation, had a cortisone shot. He was in Toronto for a follow-up with a doctor and he could be cleared to start hitting and throwing.