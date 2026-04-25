Mammoth win the first NHL playoff game in Utah, beating Vegas 4-2 for 2-1 series lead

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawson Crouse scored twice in a 5:42 span in the second period and the Utah Mammoth won the first NHL playoff game in the state, beating the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Friday night for a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Salt Lake City. In Las Vegas in the first two games, Vegas won the opener 4-2 on Sunday and Utah replied with a 3-2 victory Tuesday.

The Mammoth are in their second season in Utah after leaving Arizona.

MacKenzie Weegar and Dylan Guenther scored for Utah in the first period, with Guenther striking on a power play. Crouse had a tip-in at 4:06 of the second and struck on a long shot at 9:48 to make it 4-0.

Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves for the Mammoth, who had only 12 shots on goal against Carter Hart. Clayton Keller had two assists.

Jack Eichel got Vegas on the board with 6:40 left in the second. Nic Dowd made it 4-2 with 3:08 left in the third.

Weegar opened the scoring with 7:01 left in the first, tracking down a feed from Liam O’Brien and blasting the puck between the circles.

Guenther converted on a power play with 2:14 to go in the period on a slap shot from the top of the left circle.