Maple Leafs sign William Nylander to 8-year, $92 million extension

  
Published January 8, 2024 03:50 PM
TORONTO — William Nylander will wear a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater for years to come.

Nylander has agreed to an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Maple Leafs, the team said.

It is the largest contract in franchise history by total value and includes a no-movement clause.

The 27-year-old right wing has 21 goals and 33 assists through 37 games this season.

Toronto drafted Nylander eighth overall in the 2014 draft. He has 198 goals and 286 assists over 558 career games with the Maple Leafs with a plus-28 defensive rating.

Nylander was set to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason.

Toronto now has approximately $45.75 million locked up in Nylander, center Auston Matthews, captain John Tavares and star wing Mitch Marner next season.

Defenseman Morgan Rielly is also is in the second year of an eight-year contract worth $7.5 million a season. Those five players account for more than 60% of the Maple Leafs’ salary cap space.

All five have no-movement clauses in their deals.

Nylander was named an All-Star for the first time last season and went on to reach career highs with 40 goals and 47 assists.

The two sides came to an agreement before his current deal, signed in 2018, came to an end.

That deal was the result of a testy negotiation that saw Nylander skip training camp and refuse to play for the team until coming to terms on a six-year, $45 million contract on Dec. 1, the deadline for restricted free agents to come to terms with the team holding their NHL rights.