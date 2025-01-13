 Skip navigation
Top News

Penguins place Malkin on IR; Bunting in car accident

  
Published January 12, 2025 07:26 PM
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins

Dec 23, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin (71) prepares to take a face-off against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins placed center Evgeni Malkin on injured reserve on Sunday with an upper-body injury.

Malkin missed his fourth consecutive game against Tampa Bay. He was a late scratch before Tuesday’s home game against Columbus when he participated in the morning skate, but wasn’t out for pregame warmups.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said before the matchup with the Lightning that Malkin’s IR move was procedural in order to activate forward Philip Tomasino from injured reserve. Sullivan labeled Malkin as day to day.

Malkin had a streak of 209 consecutive games before the injury, the 12th-longest in team history. Pittsburgh is 1-1-1 during the current stretch without Malkin, a two-time scoring champion and 2012 Hart Trophy winner.

Malkin, who scored his 500th goal and posted his 1,300th NHL point earlier this season, has eight goals and 24 assists in 41 games.

Sullivan also said Sunday that Malkin’s linemate Michael Bunting was involved in a car accident outside of PPG Paints Arena before the game. Sullivan said Bunting is OK, but he did not play against Tampa Bay. Bunting has 13 goals and 12 assists in 43 games this season.

---

AP NHL: https//apnews.com/hub/nhl