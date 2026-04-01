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Sabres center Sam Carrick suffers left arm injury in fight with Islanders’ captain Anders Lee

  
Published April 1, 2026 10:58 AM
Sam Carrick

Mar 31, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Buffalo Sabres center Sam Carrick (10) goes off the ice with an injury during the third period against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Timothy T. Ludwig/Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres center Sam Carrick left a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders with a left arm injury.

Carrick needed assistance leaving the ice after suffering the injury while trading punching with Islanders captain Anders Lee.

Lee and Carrick fought right off the faceoff to start the third period. While Carrick threw punches with his right hand, his left arm was tied up in Lee’s jersey at an awkward angle. As Carrick spun and was taken down to the ice, he landed hard. He remained down in obvious pain before leaving for the locker room.

Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff confirmed after the game Carrick injured his left arm in the fight.

“It’ll be evaluated and we’ll see tomorrow exactly what that is,” Ruff said.

The fourth-line center had been productive in his first 12 games with Buffalo, scoring five goals with one assist in 12 games. Carrick had four goals and six assists in 60 games with the New York Rangers to begin the season.

The Rangers traded Carrick to the Sabres on March 6 for 2026 third- and sixth-round draft picks.

Carrick, 34, was expected to provide depth for Buffalo’s playoff push.